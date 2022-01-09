Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

ATP Adelaide 250: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan bag first title together

Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan put on a brave show to upset top seeds and claim the Adelaide International title in straight sets.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan with the ATP Adelaide 250 title
X

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan with the ATP Adelaide 250 title

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-09T12:02:24+05:30

There is simply no stopping Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan as the all-Indian pair came all-out against top seeds Ivan Dodig-Marcelo Melo to claim their first title together at the ATP Adelaide 250 event, in straight sets. The unseeded Indian duo played some inspiring tennis and dominated for quite a bit of the match that saw them clinching sweet victory, 7-6(6) 6-1.

Although Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo really pushed Bopanna-Ramanathan in the first set, leading it to a tiebreaker, there was no changing the momentum once the Indian pair had claimed the opening set. Into the second, the India No. 1 doubles and India No. 1 singles combine of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan took steady control of the match and dominated strongly, breaking serve continuously to serve out a breadstick in the second set.

In any case, the pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan is working like magic and in the run-up to the Australian Open, nothing can match a victory like this as the duo claimed their first title together as partners. Causing quite a few upsets en route to this victory, both Bopanna and Ramanathan look to be enjoying a solid form and are more than ready to make more marks in this Australian swing season Down Under.

Rohan Bopanna Ramkumar Ramanathan Tennis Indian tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X