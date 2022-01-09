ATP Adelaide 250: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan bag first title together

There is simply no stopping Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan as the all-Indian pair came all-out against top seeds Ivan Dodig-Marcelo Melo to claim their first title together at the ATP Adelaide 250 event, in straight sets. The unseeded Indian duo played some inspiring tennis and dominated for quite a bit of the match that saw them clinching sweet victory, 7-6(6) 6-1.

Although Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo really pushed Bopanna-Ramanathan in the first set, leading it to a tiebreaker, there was no changing the momentum once the Indian pair had claimed the opening set. Into the second, the India No. 1 doubles and India No. 1 singles combine of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan took steady control of the match and dominated strongly, breaking serve continuously to serve out a breadstick in the second set.

BOPANNA/RAMANATHAN UPSET TOP SEEDS TO CLAIM ATP 250 ADELAIDE 🏆



Team #RamBo completed their bull run with a straight sets win against the highly accomplished pairing of Dodig/Melo



In any case, the pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan is working like magic and in the run-up to the Australian Open, nothing can match a victory like this as the duo claimed their first title together as partners. Causing quite a few upsets en route to this victory, both Bopanna and Ramanathan look to be enjoying a solid form and are more than ready to make more marks in this Australian swing season Down Under.

