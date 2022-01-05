ATP Adelaide 250: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan storm into quarter-finals

Keeping the winning momentum going Down Under, India No. 1 men's doubles player Rohan Bopanna and India No. 1 men's singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan are making the most of the beginning of the 2022 tennis season as they moved into the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide 250 event.

Ousting eighth-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in a tight three-setter Round of 16 clash, 7-6, 6-7, 4-10, the all-Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the $521,000 event.

The combination of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan are looking to be working well as the duo kept calm throughout the intense match and pulled off a surprise win with perfect coordination. Lammons and Withrow kept the pressure throughout on the unseeded Indian pair but Bopanna-Ramanathan knew just when and how to turn things around in the match and kept their nerves during the tie-breakers, losing only the first one narrowly by a few points.

In the run-up to the Australian Open season, this is quite the start that Bopanna and Ramanathan would have wanted. Bopanna, who usually pairs up with Canadian tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov was unable to do so this time for Adelaide as the youngster tested positive for the rampant COVID-19 virus that is causing fresh havoc.

On the other hand, Ramanathan who won his first ATP Challenger event in Manama, Bahrain recently is also enjoying good form and therefore, is being able to contribute properly to the winning streak that they have begun.

ATP 250 ADELAIDE R16



Meanwhile, Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri did not get the perfect start to the season as he crashed out of the ATP Melbourne 250 with his partner Michael Venus in the first round itself. 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza though, along with partner Nadiia Kichenok is also enjoying a similar winning streak like that of Bopanna-Ramanathan as they too have progressed to the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide 500 event.

