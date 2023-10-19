Tamil Nadu government to help athletes financially through TNCF

The Tamil Nadu government has created an athlete welfare fund with the objective of helping needy athletes financially.



Through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF), athletes can submit their applications online, seeking help from the state government.

Earlier this year in May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the website to initiate progressive measures in order to improve sports infrastructure, training facilities and sporting environment in the state.



The CM has donated Rs 5 lakh to the foundation, which also received a grant of Rs 3.9 crore from the state government.

From this fund, athletes who need monetary support can apply for aid. Athletes, who are struggling to buy equipment and sponsor their national and international competitions can apply for aid through this website.



This week, the TNCF has helped cyclists S. Thanyatha and A. Jay Jyotshana, by providing them with modern bicycles and equipment for cycle racing worth Rs.16 lakh each.

At the recently concluded Asian Games, four Tamil Nadu athletes - Praveen Chithravel (bronze in men’s triple jump), Vithya Ramraj (bronze in 400m H, silver in 4x400m women’s relay & 4x400m mixed relay), Rajesh Ramesh (gold in 4x400m men’s relay, silver in 4x400m mixed relay), Subha Venkatesan (silver in 4x400m women’s relay & 4x400m mixed relay) - won a total of eight medals at Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, India's number one badminton player HS Prannoy has shifted his lineage to Tamil Nadu from Kerala due to the supportive environment in the state.