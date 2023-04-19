Top taekwondo player Kashish Malik banned for doping

Top Indian female taekwondo player Kashish Malik was banned for two years by the NADA’s anti-doping disciplinary panel (ADDP) after she returned positive for diuretics and a masking agent in out-of-competition testing in Lucknow earlier this year as reported by Times of India.

Kashish who participated in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and finished fifth in the 57 kg category has been doing well consistently at the international circuit for India.

As per sources, Kashish claimed that the substance found in her sample was because of certain medicines prescribed by a doctor for treatment. But since she hadn’t applied for the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) certificate for the use of prohibited substances and methods. She has the option of challenging her ban period before the anti-doping appeal panel (ADAP).

Kashish Malik wins 🥉 medal in under 57kg category in Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships 2023 ✨#Taekwondo pic.twitter.com/4VGlya6Ym8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 8, 2023

Kashish has won several international medals for India, including gold at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 and South Asian Games (SAG) in Kathmandu in 2019.



Kashish who went to Asian Games after an elongated court battle after her name was left out without any trials achieved the best-ever finish by an Indian taekwondo player in Asiads.

Her most recent medal was at Fujairah Open in UAE after losing to Tina Modanlou of Iran in the women's 57 kg category.