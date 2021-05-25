SAI urges IOA to reconstitute taekwondo selection committee

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to reconstitute the selection committee for taekwondo it had formed in April as co-chairman Sanjay Saraswat has expressed his inability to continue in the post.

The IOA had formed the committee last month to select athletes for international events since the Taekwondo Federation of India is not a recognised National Sporting Federation (NSF).

The selection committee had co-opted Saraswat, who is the serving Executive Director of SAI Lucknow, as the co-chairman and two SAI coaches as members and one as a reserve member.

"In the letter addressed to IOA, SAI has said that Shri Sanjay Saraswat has expressed his inability to continue as co-chairman in view of his pressing work commitments as ED SAI," a SAI release said.

The letter further stated that it would therefore "be prudent to reconstitute the selection committee and reduce number of SAI coaches in the selection committee." However, SAI has assured the IOA that its TEAMS Division will extend all support to IOA for development of taekwondo till a federation is recognised by the ministry to manage the sport.

The Taekwondo Federation of India was de-recognised earlier this year because of infighting within its state units.