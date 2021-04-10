IOA to supervise Taekwondo Olympic selection trial

The selection trials for the national Taekwondo squad which will take part in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be conducted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) instead of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The decision has been taken to ensure a free and transparent selection trial since Taekwondo Federation of India is not a recognised National Sporting Federation (NSF).

"After a meeting that took place between senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India earlier this week, it has been decided that the selection trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Taekwondo and Para Taekwondo will be conducted by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not by Sports Authority of India," a press release stated.

SAI was earlier supposed to hold the selections from April 15 to 17. All necessary support including financial assistance will be provided by SAI.