Aman Kadyan becomes the first Indian to qualify for World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Taekwondo star Aman Kadyan has become the first Indian to qualify for the World Taekwondo Grand Prix. He is set to compete in Rome this year between June 3-5.

Kadyan has previously won several international medals including a silver medal at the WT President Cup in the Oceania Region in 2019, a gold at the Indian Open International 2019, and a bronze each at the WT President Cup Asian Region 2018 and Israel Open 2018.

This is another major achievement for him as he looks to continue excelling in his career. The GoSports Foundation supports Aman who took up taekwondo at the age of 14. He trains at the famous Peace Taekwondo Academy under Mr. Sayed Hassan Rezai who has also developed several other taekwondo stars in India.