Fujairah Open Taekwondo: India wins six medals across age groups

Indian taekwondo players put up a good show at World Ranking G2 10th Fujairah Open 2023, held in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates winning six medals in total.

India won three silver and three bronze medals across the Junior, Cadet, and Senior categories.

Aryan and Saksham take silver in Junior Category

Saksham Yadav won silver in Junior Female under 44kg after losing to Gulnaz Kabiulla of Kazakhstan in a closely fought final.

This is the second medal for the youngster from Haryana as she had won the gold medal in the 9th edition of the Fujairah Open in under 42 kg.

Saksham who trains at the Taekwondo Center of Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula has also won gold at the National Ranking tournament in Nashik last year.

Aryan Hooda has won silver in Junior Male under 73kg while Saksham Yadav has won silver in Junior Female under 44kg at the World Ranking G2 Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships 2023, held at Fujairah, UAE!

Another medal in the junior category came from Aryan Hooda who also trains in the Taekwondo center of Panchkula. Aryan won the silver medal after going down against Nursulton of Uzbekistan in the finals of under 73 kg.



Shivansh and Kashish win in Seniors

Currently ranked 50th in the Men's 74 kg category, Shivansh bagged the bronze medal in the Senior 74 Kg category.

The 23-year-old won three fights against opponents from Morroco, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan before losing in the semi-finals to Amirhossein of UAE.

With a spot at Paris 2024 Olympics in sight, Shivansh is preparing for World Championships.

Another bronze medal came when Kashish Malik lost to Tina Modanlou of Iran in the women's 57 kg category.

Kashish Malik wins bronze medal in under 57kg category in Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships 2023

Sonia won the bronze medal in the Senior Women's 46 kg category and Mayank Chaudhary won the silver medal in the Cadets 57 kg category.