B Sai Deepak selected for World Taekwondo Body training in Korea

Taekwondo athlete B Sai Deepak has been selected for the prestigious World Taekwondo Body-sponsored programme, to be held in the Republic of Korea.

Hyderabad-based Deepak, a four-time Guinness World Record holder and Olympic ranking athlete, emerged as the top contender among 200 participants from across the world.

The 11-day programme, starting on May 31 and ending on June 10, is fully funded and managed programme by the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation and the Ministry of Sports and Culture of the Republic of Korea.

Deepak will undergo the training at Taekwondowon, Muju, Seoul, a world-renowned centre for Taekwondo education and practice.

At the facility, the participants are provided training and guidance by expert coaches.

The training programme is an initiative by the Korean state to improve the standard of Taekwondo, ensuring that the participants receive the highest quality of training and support.

Deepak, inspired by Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, hopes to enhance his skills in his quest to earn the status of master representing the country within the World Taekwondo Body.

“This is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone for the entire Taekwondo community in the Telugu States. I am committed to bringing back the knowledge and experience gained from this programme to benefit our local athletes,” said the 27-year-old.