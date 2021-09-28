Taekwondo: Aman Kumar Kadyan wins bronze in 2021 Russian Open

The Indian taekwondo star Aman Kumar Kadyan has won the bronze medal in Men's Senior -54kg at the recently concluded Russian Open 2021. The 21-year-old lost to the eventual gold medallist Gritsenko Vladimir in the semifinal to earn the third place on the podium.





Playing in his first ranking event in almost two years, Kadyan showed a fair account of his abilities in Russia. Having earned a bye in the Round of 32, Kadyan started his campaign with a comfortable punitive declaration victory after Russia's Leon Eloian accumulated ten penalty points in the Round of 16.

The Indian then followed it up with a win by points gap over Saudi Arabia's Fahad Alsamih in the quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.



