Table Tennis: Yashaswini-Suhana bag Youth World C'ship bronze

The Indian women's doubles pair of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini, on Friday, bagged the bronze medal at the 2022 World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tunis, Tunisia.

Competing in the U19 section, the Indian pair lost to Japan's Miyu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto 0-3 in the semifinals to return back home with the bronze medal.

Yashaswini and Suhana had earlier received a bye in the Round of 16 before defeating Chen Chi-Shiuan and Giulia Takahashi in the the quarterfinals to enter the final four.

With the loss for Yashaswini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini in U19 women's doubles semifinals, India's campaign at the 2022 World Youth Table Tennis Championships drew to a close.