Yashaswini Ghorpade wins U-19 Girls Singles Title at WTT Youth Star Contender Doha

Yashaswini Ghorpade of India won the U-19 Girls' Singles title at the WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2023 on Sunday.



Entered at the event as a wildcard, Ghorpade played with indomitable courage and vigour and displayed her skills to defeat second seed Yuna Ojio 3-2 (7-11, 15-13, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9) in the final.

The unique style of Ojio's katana grip saw the Indian lose the first game before bouncing back to win a close second game.

Ghorpade seemed to have found her rhythm back, racing to a 7-2 lead. But the 15-year-old from Japan fought back, collecting eight consecutive points to give herself three game points for a seemingly unassailable lead.

🥁🥁 🇮🇳's Yashaswini Ghorpade won U-19 Girls Singles Title at WTT Youth Star Contender Doha event.



She defeated 🇯🇵's Yuna Ojio 3-2.

7-11, 15-13, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9#WTTContender#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/PEv4db1qDU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 15, 2023

Ghorpade held her nerves under pressure and fought back, saving each game point to level the score at deuce. Once again Ojio had chances to close things out, finding three more game points throughout the deuce, but she was unable to convert. The emerging star from India notched up a game point of her own at 14-13, and immediately seized the chance, winning 15-13 and levelling the scoreboard 1-1.



From then on it was a see-saw match. In the third game, Ghorpade upped the ante and battered Ojio 11-5 to take a 2-1 lead in the match. But in the fourth game, Ojio forced the decider, winning the game 11-8.

Both players had long strings of points, exchanging momentum. Ultimately it was Ghoparde who found herself in front at the right time, closing out the match in five tight games for the win.