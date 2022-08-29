WTT Amman: Abhinandh, Sathyanarayanam win gold; Payas, Vatsal clinch silver

SathyanarayananYoung Indian paddlers wrapped up another stunning week at the WTT Youth Contender Amman 2022 where youngsters Abinandh Pradhivadhi Bhayankaram (U15 Boys' Singles), debutant Sathyanarayanan Karmeghakannan (U11 Boys' Singles) won gold and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain (U19 Boys' Singles) and Vatsal Duklan (U11 Boys' Singles) took home silver.

Overall, it was a brilliant run for the Indian paddlers as other than these four, Sudhanshu (U15), Bhaskar (U13) and Viren (U11) also reached the semi-final stages of the WTT tournament in Amman.

Collecting his maiden WTT Youth Series title, Abinandh Pradhivadhi Bhayankaram competed against Yassin Gaber in the U15 Boys' Finals to lift the trophy, 3-1 (11-8, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9).



Meanwhile, Sathyanarayanan Karmeghakannan made a perfect international debut by defeating fellow Indian Vatsal Duklan in the U11 Boys' Singles Finals, 3-2 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8).

"I am very happy to win the tournament for my first International participation. I am so proud that I get the trophy for my country India. The final was very difficult, winning 3 -2 and 11-8 in the fifth game against my teammate Vatsal. Thank-you Jordan!," the young Sathyanarayanan said post his win to WTT.

Meanwhile, former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain lost to Chinese Taipei's Lin Yen-Chun in a closely-fought match before losing 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4). With this victory, it was Yen-Chun's first career title as well.