WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje: Yashaswini Ghorpade wins U19 Mixed Doubles gold

On a spectacular run, Yashaswini Ghorpade has picked up another title this week as she, along with her partner Oscar Birriel won the U19 Mixed Doubles trophy at the WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje in North Macedonia. This is the first time that a Mixed Doubles event was present at a WTT Youth Series tournament, as well.

Ghorpade paired up with Oscar Birriel from Puerto Rico, and together they took out the combination of Petek Borna and Cheng Pusyuan in a heated encounter that went down to the wire, 3-2 ( 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9).

Congrats to the WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje Mixed Doubles and Boys winners 🏆



For the 1st time, a Mixed Doubles trophy was in contention in #WTTYouthSeries 😯



U15 Mixed Doubles - Kang Youde & Xu Huiyao 🇨🇳



U19 Mixed Doubles - Oscar Birriel 🇵🇷 & Yashaswini Ghorpade🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SRqeJqA5hv — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) September 10, 2022

The Indo-Puerto Rican combine had to come back from two games down to stage this spectacular victory in a match that lasted 34 minutes, for Yashaswini to add another title to her name.



Yashaswini, who is World No. 7 in the U19 girls' singles rankings, has been having a great few weeks and is looking really solid with her form.

At the recently-concluded Asian junior table tennis championships, Yashaswini and former U17 World No. 1 Payas Jain combined to collect India's first-ever gold in the Mixed Doubles category at the age group continental championships, defeating China's Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8.

Moreover, Yashaswini also won a bronze in her singles by reaching the semi-final stages.