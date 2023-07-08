WTT Star Contender Ljubljana: Manika Batra loses in pre-quarterfinals

Ace Indian table tennis player Manika Batra lost a tough battle against Romania's Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana on Friday.

Coming on the back of a stunning victory against World number 15 Chen I-Ching earlier in the tournament, Manika went down fighting against her World rank 17th opponent 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11.

The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise on the chart following her pre-quarterfinal finish here. Manika's loss also meant that the Indian challenge ended in this tournament.

Manika Batra goes down fighting to WR 17

Bernadette Szocs 2-3 (8-11 in final game) in Pre-QF of prestigious WTT Star Contender Ljubljana.

➡️ Interestingly Manika had won her last 3 matches against the Romanian paddler.

➡️ That's the END of Indian challenge. pic.twitter.com/l3e7dbS4xq — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 8, 2023

Before this round, Manika took only 23 minutes to defeat her 15th-ranked Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 matches.



Manika defeated Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in five games in her opening round.

Set to lead the Indian squad in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou along with Asian Championships in Pyeongchang, Korea, Manika will take confidence from her recent performances.

At the upcoming Asian Games, Manika will feature in women's singles and mixed doubles as she has decided to give up on women's doubles.

Manika will team up with G Sathiyan and hope to deliver another historic medal after winning bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal.



