WTT Star Contender Goa: Indian challenge ends as Manika, Sutirtha go down in pre-quarters

The Indian challenge in the nation's home event - WTT Star Contender Goa, came to a premature end as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee crashed out in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

While Mukherjee went down 0-3 to European Champion Fu Yu, Batra put up a better fight but lost 1-3 to the World number 20 from China Qian Tianyi.

Sutirtha Mukherjee was off no match to Fu Yu on Friday as she 5-11, 7-11, 5-11 without putting up a fight. The 2020 Tokyo Olympian looked far from her best as the 44-year-old Portuguese paddler cruised to victory. It was so east for the European champion, that there were little emotions on display.

Manika Batra, on the other hand, showed some flashes of brilliance but Qian Tianyi proved to be too hot to handle for the highest ranked Indian paddler.

Batra surrendered the first two games 6-11 and 3-11 respectively. Just when it looked like she might endure the same fate as Mukherjee, Batra fought back to win the third game 11-9.

Tianyi, who made a few errors in the third game, soon tightened the screws to win the fourth 11-7 and knock Manika Batra out of her home competition.

Earlier, both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee had entered the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Goa with victories over higher-ranked players.

While Batra had defeated world number 14 Adrina Diaz 3-1, Mukherjee had blanked world number 18 Jia Nan Yuan 3-0.