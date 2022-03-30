WTT Star Contender Doha 2022: Manika Batra/Archana Kamath win bronze in women's doubles

India's campaign at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 dwindled to an end after World No. 6 women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost to Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-Jhun / Cheng I-Ching in straight sets at the semi-finals, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 and settled for a bronze.

The first set was a tightly contested affair with both pairs giving it their all but the duo from Chinese Taipei gained a final momentum to pocket the first game and swing things to their side.

Into the second, Manika and Archana attempted a comeback but the resistance from the Taiwanese duo stopped them from being able to convert that game either.

Proving to be too strong and having all the answers for Manika and Archana's attacks, the Chinese Taipei pair progressed to the finals of the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 while Manika and Archana had to settle for the bronze.



With this, India's campaign also comes to an end here as all other Indian paddlers already lost in earlier rounds of the other singles and doubles events.