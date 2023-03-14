Log In
Table Tennis

WTT Singapore Smash: Manika/Sathiyan exit in mixed doubles quarterfinal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra crashed out of the WTT Singapore Smash mixed doubles event with a quarterfinal defeat.

Updated: 14 March 2023 8:59 AM GMT

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, on Tuesday, crashed out of the WTT Singapore Smash mixed doubles event with a quarterfinal defeat.

They lost 2-3 to the Japanese pair of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto.

Seeded fifth in the tournament, it seemed as if Gnanasekaran and Batra are in line for a tame surrender in the contest as they lost the first two games with an identical score line of 9-11.

What followed was a brilliant fightback from the experienced Indian paddlers as they asserted their domination to win the next two sets 11-8, 11-5 respectively and forced Hayata and Harimoto to a decider.


Manika and Sathiyan, however, faltered and looked a pale shadow of themselves as they went down 7-11 to crash out in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the thrid seeds.

With this loss, India's campaign in the WTT Singapore Smash came to a close with no medals. Earlier, all three off Batra, Gnanasekaran, and Achanta Sharath Kamal had lost in the very first round of their respective singles matches.

