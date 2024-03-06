Singapore Smash 2024: Indian squad, schedule, preview, where to watch

The world of table tennis is moving at lightning speed with the Singapore Smash 2024 set to begin on 10th March 2024, just as we draw curtains on the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championship 2024 held in Busan.

The tournament's main draw is set to go on from March 10-17 with all but a few of the world's top-ranked athletes set to take part in the season's first Grand Smash.

Top Indian shuttlers will be participating in the tournament with Harmeet Desai leading the Indian challenge in the men's category while Manika Batra will lead the charge in the women's category.

Manika Batra will feature in the main draw while the rest of the Indian paddlers will have to go through the qualifying round of the tournament.

Post historic qualification of both women's and men's teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian contingent will look to put out a good show at the tournament.

In the women's category, the likes of Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee will look to do more upset after their superb performance against China in the World Team Championships.

Indian squad at Singapore Smash 2024

Men : Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manush Shah

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Archana Girish Kamath, Reeth Tennison, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee

﻿India fixture list:

(All the timings are in Indian Standard Time, IST)

The qualifying round is set to take place between March 7-9 and the main draws will begin from March 10. The draw for the Indian men's and women's qualifying rounds is as follows:

Men's singles qualifying draw:

March 7, 2024 at 12.30 pm: Lam Siu Hang (China) vs Manav Vikash Thakkar

March 7, 2024 at 5.30 pm: Harmeet Desai vs Joao Monteiro (Portugal)

March 8, 2024 at 11 am: Lillian Bardet (France) vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

March 8, 2024 at 12 pm: Andrei Istrate (Romania) vs Sharath Kamal Achanta

Women's singles qualifying draw:

March 7, 2024 at 9 am: NG Wing Lam (Hong Kong) vs Archana Girish Kamath

March 7, 2024 at 9.30 am: Reeth Tennison vs Rachel Moret (Switzerland)

March 7, 2024 at 12 pm: Sarah De Nutte (Luxemburg) vs Yashaswini Ghorpade

March 8, 2024 at 7.30 am: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Ana Codina (Argentina)

The main draw and the doubles and mixed doubles draw are yet to be made. Stay tuned for updates to the draw as they take place.

﻿Where to watch:

﻿The Singapore Smash 2024 will be live-streamed in India on the World Table Tennis YouTube channel as well as the WTT website.

