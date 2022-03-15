WTT Grand Smash Singapore: India's campaign ends with Manika/Archana crashing out

The quarterfinals of the WTT Grand Smash Singapore saw the end of India's final hopes in the competition. The last surviving Indian competitors namely Manika Batra and Archana Kamath were knocked out by Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan earlier today.

The match score was 7-11, 4-11, 8-11 in favour of the Japanese duo who managed to seal the match in less than 25 mins. The final game was particularly important for India as they managed to sustain themselves till the very end until the Japanese duo took the lead.

Despite this quarterfinal knockout, both Batra and Kamath will take heart from the fact that they managed to reach this far and put up a brilliant fight. The pre-quarterfinal match was one that really tested them against the Singaporean duo of Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru. However, they managed to overcome the challenge with a 3-2 victory in their favour and advanced to the quarterfinals.





