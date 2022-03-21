Table Tennis
WTT Contender Doha 2022: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Where to watch and more
After a medalless outing at WTT Singapore Smash, Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal will look for a comeback at Doha.
The WTT Contender Doha 2022 is set to begin from 21st March and will continue till the 24th of March and will be played at the Lusail Sports Arena.
So far, the busy March schedule saw the Indian paddlers winning two silver medals at WTT Muscat, however, they did not have a great tournament at WTT Singapore Smash, where only the Manika-Archana duo reached the quarterfinals round. Hence, the Indian table tennis stars will now be shifting their focus and looking forward to winning a few in Doha.
Here is everything you need to know about WTT Doha 2022.
Indian Squad
Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran
Women's Singles: Manika Batra
Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra
Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra
Match Draws
Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Fahed Almughanne, Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Yuan Licen
Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Fan Siqi
Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra vs Zhu Chengzhu-Doo Hoi Kem
Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath vs Taitana Kukuklova-Yang Wang, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra vs Chew Zhe Yu Clarence-Zeng Jian
Where to watch
The WTT Contender Doha will be streamed live on World Table Tennis' official website and their YouTube channel. The official Facebook page will also stream the matches.