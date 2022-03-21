WTT Contender Doha 2022: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Where to watch and more

The WTT Contender Doha 2022 is set to begin from 21st March and will continue till the 24th of March and will be played at the Lusail Sports Arena.



So far, the busy March schedule saw the Indian paddlers winning two silver medals at WTT Muscat, however, they did not have a great tournament at WTT Singapore Smash, where only the Manika-Archana duo reached the quarterfinals round. Hence, the Indian table tennis stars will now be shifting their focus and looking forward to winning a few in Doha.

Cont'd 1/2



Thank you @wtt for such a warm welcome here in Singapore. Can't wait to be back.



Next up - Doha 🇶🇦 — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 17, 2022

Here is everything you need to know about WTT Doha 2022.



Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran

Women's Singles: Manika Batra

Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra

It's been great competing in the first ever WTT Grand Smash here in Singapore and had a good run in the tournament 💪



Thank you @WTTGlobal for the lovely hospitality and organisation.



Next stop >> DOHA 🏓💪#sathiyantt #tabletennis #wtt #sports #wttgrandsmash pic.twitter.com/A9WHvDc6Er — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) March 15, 2022

Match Draws



Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Fahed Almughanne, Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Yuan Licen

Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Fan Siqi

Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra vs Zhu Chengzhu-Doo Hoi Kem

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath vs Taitana Kukuklova-Yang Wang, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra vs Chew Zhe Yu Clarence-Zeng Jian

🏓 WTT CONTENDER,DOHA(21-24th Mar)



Top 🇮🇳 🏓 to contest in a decent field for the next 3-4 days



🇮🇳 players |⏱️ IST



MS : Sharath (22:00), Sathiyan (23:30)

WS : Manika(18:00)

WD : Manika/Archana(14:00)

XD : Sathiyan/Manika(20:30),Manav/Archana (16:30)



📺https://t.co/3RkFr20dUy pic.twitter.com/ZMqtym81rs — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 20, 2022

Where to watch



The WTT Contender Doha will be streamed live on World Table Tennis' official website and their YouTube channel. The official Facebook page will also stream the matches.