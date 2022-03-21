CWG Begin In
Table Tennis

WTT Contender Doha 2022: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Where to watch and more

After a medalless outing at WTT Singapore Smash, Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal will look for a comeback at Doha.

Manika Batra Archana Kamath WTT Contender Doha
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath (Source: WTT)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-03-21T12:32:01+05:30

The WTT Contender Doha 2022 is set to begin from 21st March and will continue till the 24th of March and will be played at the Lusail Sports Arena.

So far, the busy March schedule saw the Indian paddlers winning two silver medals at WTT Muscat, however, they did not have a great tournament at WTT Singapore Smash, where only the Manika-Archana duo reached the quarterfinals round. Hence, the Indian table tennis stars will now be shifting their focus and looking forward to winning a few in Doha.

Here is everything you need to know about WTT Doha 2022.

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran

Women's Singles: Manika Batra

Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra

Match Draws

Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Fahed Almughanne, Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Yuan Licen

Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Fan Siqi

Women's Doubles: Archana Kamath-Manika Batra vs Zhu Chengzhu-Doo Hoi Kem

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath vs Taitana Kukuklova-Yang Wang, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra vs Chew Zhe Yu Clarence-Zeng Jian

Where to watch

The WTT Contender Doha will be streamed live on World Table Tennis' official website and their YouTube channel. The official Facebook page will also stream the matches.

