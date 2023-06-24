Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

WTT Contender Tunis: Sutirtha/Ayhika down world number 4 to enter final

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated South Korea's Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin 3-2 to enter the women's doubles final of WTT Contender Tunis.

Ayhika Mukherjee Sutirtha Mukherjee WTT Contender Oman Muscat
X

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee in action (Source: WTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Jun 2023 2:56 PM GMT

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, on Saturday, defeated South Korea's Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin 3-2 to enter the women's doubles final of the ongoing WTT Contender Tunis.

The Indians bounced back after losing the first game 7-11 to win the next two with an identical score line of 11-9 to take a lead against the top seeded pair.

The South Koreans, however, levelled things up by winning the fourth game 7-11 to push the match into a decider.

Ayhika and Suthirtha displayed immense composure under pressure to win the final set 11-9 to deny the world number 4 and enter their first-ever WTT final.


Table TennisIndian table tennisAyhika Mukherjee
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X