Table Tennis

WTT Contender Lagos Live: Sreeja, Manav-Manush in action at the finals - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the finals of WTT Contender in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

WTT Contender Lagos Live: Sreeja, Manav-Manush in action at the finals - Blog, Scores, Updates
Sreeja Akula in action at the finals of WTT Contender Lagos. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Jun 2024 1:28 PM GMT

WTT Contender Lagos Live: Three finals for Indian paddlers at the finals day of WTT Contender event in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday. Sreeja Akula will face the young Chinese player Ding Yijie in the women singles final.

She will also be in action at women's doubles final partnering Archana Girish Kamath against another Indian pair, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade, ensuring an all-Indian showdown.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpal Shah set to face the Nigerian pairing of Azeez Solanke and Olajide Omotayo in the final.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-06-23 12:30:14
Table Tennis
