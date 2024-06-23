WTT Contender Lagos Live: Sreeja, Manav-Manush in action at the finals - Blog, Scores, Updates

WTT Contender Lagos Live: Three finals for Indian paddlers at the finals day of WTT Contender event in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday. Sreeja Akula will face the young Chinese player Ding Yijie in the women singles final.

She will also be in action at women's doubles final partnering Archana Girish Kamath against another Indian pair, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade, ensuring an all-Indian showdown.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpal Shah set to face the Nigerian pairing of Azeez Solanke and Olajide Omotayo in the final.

Catch all the live updates here: