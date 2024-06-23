Table Tennis
WTT Contender Lagos Live: Sreeja, Manav-Manush in action at the finals - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the finals of WTT Contender in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.
WTT Contender Lagos Live: Three finals for Indian paddlers at the finals day of WTT Contender event in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday. Sreeja Akula will face the young Chinese player Ding Yijie in the women singles final.
She will also be in action at women's doubles final partnering Archana Girish Kamath against another Indian pair, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade, ensuring an all-Indian showdown.
Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpal Shah set to face the Nigerian pairing of Azeez Solanke and Olajide Omotayo in the final.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 23 Jun 2024 1:27 PM GMT
Sreeja claim the victory for the pair with an explosive forehand smash on match point
Game-3: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 12-10 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:27 PM GMT
The game went into deuce as Yashaswini-Diya misjudged a return shot from Sreeja
Game-3: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 10-10 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:25 PM GMT
The third game is tightly poised as both pairs making few good shots
Game-3: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 8-8 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:23 PM GMT
A good comeback from Sreeja-Archana to take the lead in the game
Game-3: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 6-5 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:21 PM GMT
Sreeja finds net on an easy return, trails by 2 in the third game
Game-3: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 2-4 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:18 PM GMT
Archana-Sreeja are two games up as Archana find few good forward smashes
Game-2: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 11-6 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:17 PM GMT
A powerful body return from Diya to win a point, still behind by 2
Game-2: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 8-6 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:15 PM GMT
Diya made an unforced error, good lead for Sreeja-Archana
Game-2: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 5-2 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:12 PM GMT
Sreeja-Archana takes the first game as Yashaswini's block return landed outside the table
Game-1: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 11-9 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)
- 23 Jun 2024 1:11 PM GMT
Two game points for Sreeja-Archana as Diya finds the net on return
Game-1: Sreeja-Archana (IND) 10-8 Yashaswini-Diya (IND)