Table Tennis
WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 LIVE - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Catch the table tennis action from Novo Mesto as Sathiyan and Sharath eye quarters. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog for the 2021 WTT Contender Novo Mesto in Slovenia by The Bridge!
With two star-studded matches lined up for the day - Indian table tennis fans have their hopes pinned on the veteran World No. 32 Achanta Sharath Kamal and the rising star and World No. 38, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as they contest their respective Round of 16 clashes today at the Sports Hall Tri Lilije in Laško, Slovenia.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 12 Nov 2021 12:38 PM GMT
The Chinese prevails and goes ahead into the quarters - Sharath Kamal bows out
Sharath Kamal plays toe to toe with the Chinese in the second and third games, especially but the Chinese stays strong to win in straight games.
- 12 Nov 2021 12:37 PM GMT
The Chinese doesn't seem to relent here - great fight from Sharath!
All over too soon for the Indian as Sharath Kamal loses game point opportunities and Liang Jingkun proves to be all-too-powerful, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 to win the match in straight games.
- 12 Nov 2021 12:29 PM GMT
Timeout for Sharath Kamal as the Chinese takes the lead now!
A change of strategy is required here as the Chinese opponent is being too strong. Liang Jingkun leads 4-3 in Game 3!
- 12 Nov 2021 12:26 PM GMT
Sharath Kamal tries his tricks in the second and saves a couple of game points
The Chinese is at his deceptive best today but Sharath Kamal is edging close.
Game 2 also slips out of reach of Kamal as he loses it, 11-8.