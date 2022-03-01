Table Tennis
WTT Contender Muscat 2022: All you need to know - Indian squad, Where to watch and more
Featuring Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran among other table tennis stars, the WTT Contender Muscat will be a medal hunting ground for Indian paddlers.
Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the pack at the WTT Contender Muscat 2022, which will begin its main draw proceedings from 2nd March and culminate on 5th March. All the matches of the tournament will be played at Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.
This will be the first event of the 2022 season where all the senior Indian table tennis players will be in action.
While Sathiyan is the lone representative in the Men's Singles event, the Women's Singles will see three Indian players. Other than that, the doubles outfit have better representation with India fielding two pairs for Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles and three pairs in the Women's Doubles.
2021 was a particularly rewarding year for Indian table tennis with a plethora of medals coming in from a string of WTT events, alongside the Asian Championships as well. In fact, the outing of the Indian paddlers at the Tokyo Olympics was also praise-worthy with Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal being the show-stoppers from the Games.
A packed March schedule lies ahead for the Indian table tennis stars as they set out on a medal hunt for 2022 with the WTT Contender Muscat 2022. Alongside veterans like Batra, Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, a lot of youngsters like Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula will also be taking part in multiple categories of the WTT event.
Here is everything you need to know about WTT Contender Muscat 2022:
Indian Squad
Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women's Singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath
Men's Doubles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar
Women's Doubles: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Selena Selvakumar, Sutirtha Mukerjee and Ayhika Mukherjee
Mixed Doubles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath
Match Fixtures
Round of 32
Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lin Shidong
Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Lin Ye, Archana Kamath vs Mo Zhang, Sreeja Akula vs Jia Nan Yuan
Round of 16
Men's Doubles: Manush Shah-Manav Thakkar vs Eric Jouti-Vitor Ishiy, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Harmeet Desai vs Peng Wang Wei-Chuang Chih Yuan
Women's Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee vs Adriana Diaz-Melanie Diaz, Manika Batra-Archana Kamath vs Leila Imre-Mercedes Nagyvaradi, Sreeja Akula-Selena Selvakumar vs Lin Ye-Zeng Jian
Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath vs Abdullah Yigenler-Ozge Yilmaz, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra vs Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva
Where to Watch
The WTT Contender Muscat can be streamed live on World Table Tennis' official website and their YouTube channel. The official Facebook page will also stream the matches.