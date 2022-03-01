WTT Contender Muscat 2022: All you need to know - Indian squad, Where to watch and more

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the pack at the WTT Contender Muscat 2022, which will begin its main draw proceedings from 2nd March and culminate on 5th March. All the matches of the tournament will be played at Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

This will be the first event of the 2022 season where all the senior Indian table tennis players will be in action.

While Sathiyan is the lone representative in the Men's Singles event, the Women's Singles will see three Indian players. Other than that, the doubles outfit have better representation with India fielding two pairs for Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles and three pairs in the Women's Doubles.

2021 was a particularly rewarding year for Indian table tennis with a plethora of medals coming in from a string of WTT events, alongside the Asian Championships as well. In fact, the outing of the Indian paddlers at the Tokyo Olympics was also praise-worthy with Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal being the show-stoppers from the Games.

12-10 in the decider 😱 Sreeja Akula put up a tough fight against Yang Huijing to make it to the #WTTMuscat main draw!



Find out who else will be joining her 👉 https://t.co/ywRrtu66Rr#WTT #TableTennis #SreejaAkula #India pic.twitter.com/l8Rt75iaDE — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 1, 2022

A packed March schedule lies ahead for the Indian table tennis stars as they set out on a medal hunt for 2022 with the WTT Contender Muscat 2022. Alongside veterans like Batra, Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, a lot of youngsters like Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula will also be taking part in multiple categories of the WTT event.



Here is everything you need to know about WTT Contender Muscat 2022:



Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath

Men's Doubles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar

Women's Doubles: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Selena Selvakumar, Sutirtha Mukerjee and Ayhika Mukherjee

Mixed Doubles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath

Match Fixtures

Round of 32

Men's Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lin Shidong

Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Lin Ye, Archana Kamath vs Mo Zhang, Sreeja Akula vs Jia Nan Yuan

Round of 16

Men's Doubles: Manush Shah-Manav Thakkar vs Eric Jouti-Vitor Ishiy, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Harmeet Desai vs Peng Wang Wei-Chuang Chih Yuan

Women's Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee vs Adriana Diaz-Melanie Diaz, Manika Batra-Archana Kamath vs Leila Imre-Mercedes Nagyvaradi, Sreeja Akula-Selena Selvakumar vs Lin Ye-Zeng Jian

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Archana Kamath vs Abdullah Yigenler-Ozge Yilmaz, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra vs Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva

Where to Watch

The WTT Contender Muscat can be streamed live on World Table Tennis' official website and their YouTube channel. The official Facebook page will also stream the matches.