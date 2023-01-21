Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
WTT Contender: Manika Batra crashes out in the semifinal
Manika Batra crashed out of the women's singles semifinal after losing 1-3 to China's Zhang Rui at the WTT Doha Contender.
Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra crashed out of the women's singles semifinal at the ongoing WTT Contender Doha at the Lusail Sports Complex. She lost to China's Zhang Rui 1-3 on Friday.
Up against a higher-ranked player Manika lost the first game 6-11 before bouncing back to win the second 11-2. However, what followed was a Zhang Rui domination as the Chinese won the next two games 11-4, 11-2 respectively to complete a thumping victory over the Indian.
Earlier in the day, Manika Batra had edged out South Korea's Choi Hyojoo 3-2 in a hard-fought quarterfinal.
With Manika Batra's loss against Zhang Rui, India's challenge at the 2023 WTT Doha Contender came to an end.
