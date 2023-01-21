Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

WTT Contender: Manika Batra crashes out in the semifinal

Manika Batra crashed out of the women's singles semifinal after losing 1-3 to China's Zhang Rui at the WTT Doha Contender.

Manika Batra Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis
X

Manika Batra in action (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-21T10:31:56+05:30

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra crashed out of the women's singles semifinal at the ongoing WTT Contender Doha at the Lusail Sports Complex. She lost to China's Zhang Rui 1-3 on Friday.

Up against a higher-ranked player Manika lost the first game 6-11 before bouncing back to win the second 11-2. However, what followed was a Zhang Rui domination as the Chinese won the next two games 11-4, 11-2 respectively to complete a thumping victory over the Indian.

Earlier in the day, Manika Batra had edged out South Korea's Choi Hyojoo 3-2 in a hard-fought quarterfinal.

With Manika Batra's loss against Zhang Rui, India's challenge at the 2023 WTT Doha Contender came to an end.

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Manika Batra 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X