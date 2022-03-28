WTT Star Contender Doha 2022: Manika Batra advances, Sharath Kamal exits

The ongoing WTT Contender at Doha has witnessed several Indian paddlers in action. However, many of them have crashed out in the preliminary rounds itself. We take a look at a roundup of all that transpired at the WTT Contender Doha 2022.

Men's Singles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the Round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Mattias Falck. Achanta Sharath Kamal was knocked out in the round of 32 after going down to Dang Qiu of Germany by a score of 3-2. He recovered from 2 sets down to advance into the next round. Sanil Shetty went down 3-0 to Zhou Qihao in the Qualifying Round 2. Manav Thakkar, Amalraj Anthony and Mudit Dani also went down in the Qualifying Round 1 held today.

Women's Singles

Manika Batra made it past the rounds of 48 and 32 to enter the Round of 16 with comfortable victories. Archana Kamath, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayikha Mukherjee lost 3-0, 3-0 and 3-2 respectively in Qualifying Round 2. Diya Chitale, Takemi Sarkar, Sreeja Akula and Reethe Tennison bowed out in Qualifying Round 1.

Men's doubles

The Indian challenge ended in the men's doubles match as both Thakkar/Achanta and Anthony/Shetty lost to their opponents by respective scores of 3-1 and 3-0.

Women's doubles

Both Sutirtha and Ayikha Mukherjee lost their Round of 16 match by a score of 3-2. They went ahead with the lead on two occasions but had to settle for a loss after their final game was won by the opponents.

Mixed Doubles

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were in action against Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao. They got off to a good start by levelling the Game score at 1-1 but their opponents bagged Games 3 and 4 to seal the victory and knock Batra/Gnanasekaran out.







