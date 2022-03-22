WTT Contender Doha 2022: Manika Batra into quarters with Archana and Sathiyan; Sharath Kamal progresses

Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, Sathyian Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal got off to a good start at the WTT Contender Doha 2022.

While Manika Batra moved into the quarter-finals of two events - the Women's Doubles (with Archana) and Mixed Doubles (with Sathiyan), on the singles front, veteran Sharath Kamal progressed to the Round of 16 stages of the WTT event after a good show.

The World No. 6 pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath took on Zhu Chengzhu/ Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong and in a 29-minute clash, defeated them 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 6-11, 5-11) to book their quarter-final spot. They are slated to take on experienced paddlers Huang Yi-Hua/Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei for a place in the semi-finals.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (Source: WTT)

Meanwhile, Batra also kept her winning streak going in doubles when she paired with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the Mixed Doubles and the World No. 10 Indian duo took on Chew Zhe Yu Clarence/Zeng Jian in a tight clash that went down to the wire before Batra and Sathiyan won, 3-2 (11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 6-11). Next up for them, it will be the Swedish combine of Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kallberg in the quarters.



On the other hand, only veteran paddler Sharath Kamal progressed to the pre-quarter-final stages of the singles event as he swept past Fahed Almughanne of Qatar in straight sets, 3-0 ( 7-11, 13-15, 8-11). For the World No. 34 player, a challenge from World No. 59 Korean Lim Jonghoon awaits next.

After a medalless outing at the recently-concluded WTT Grand Smash Singapore, Indian paddlers will be eager to get back to their winning ways and bring home laurels.

