WTT Champions Chongqing: Indian campaign ends as Manika exits

Manika Batra's comeback on the world tour lasted for just one match as she faced a first-round exit at the WTT Champions Chongqing at Huaxi LIVE Yudong Arena in China on Wednesday.

This was Manika's first major event after the Singapore Smash last month but she had a forgettable start losing the first round match against Hong Kong's Hoi Kem Doo in straight-game, 8-11, 6-11, 7-11.

She was only the second Indian player to qualify for the tournament after Sreeja Akula, who also had an early exit, resulting in the end of the campaign for India at the first WTT Champions event of the year.

Manika Batra lost in straight games against Doo Hoi Kem(4)Manika just couldn't show enough variations in her shots .When she was getting a bit of momentum Doo took the timeout and thrashed her in third game .With that Indian campaign is over in WTT Congqing .Another poor outing . pic.twitter.com/PLaOHheTbv — Antik Basu (@AntikBasu80384) March 12, 2025

A pale campaign for India

Manika started the match with some aggressive shots, resulting in an early lead of 4-1, but then she lost her way and gave up five straight points to Doo and thereafter, she lost momentum.

Doo seized the initiative and took the opening game. Thereafter, she gave Manika no chance of returning in the remainder of the match and progressed through to the next round.

Earlier, Sreeja Akula also faced a first-round exit after losing a straight-game (4-11, 8-11, 6-11) affair to Satuski Odo of Japan on Tuesday.