World Youth Table Tennis C'ships: Indian U-15 girl's team secures medal for the first time

Brilliantly talented as they are, the Indian U-15 girl's team knocked on the doors of history by racing their way into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Youth Table Tennis Championships taking place at Vila Nova De Gaia, in Portugal. Registering a very emphatic victory against the host country, the U-15 girl's team handed Portugal a 3-1 loss in the quarter-finals and stormed into the semi-finals, and are officially into the medal rounds of the prestigious event.

With their next match slated against Russia, a difficult team to be wary of, the U-15 girl's team can go in peace knowing that bronze is at least secured with this semi-final spot. Led by the steely dominance of Suhana Saini, who is the U-15 World No. 3, the Indian U-15 team notched some spectacular victories over their Portuguese rivals.

Suhana Saini (Source: WTT)

Although India started on the back foot with Sayani Wani Rajesh losing to Matilde Pinto, 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-4, it was soon time to make amends as Suhana Saini took charge against Mariana Rodrigues, to win11-8, 11-9, 11-4. Keeping that momentum going strong, Pune's Pritha Vartikar defeated Marina Costa pretty dominantly, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4. Finally, Suhana came back once more to take revenge for the first loss and defeated Matilde Pinto,11-8, 13-11, 11-8, and book India's place in the semi-finals and confirm the bronze, at least.

The Indian girl's U-15 team at the World Youth Championships

It's only onwards and upwards sailing for this young Indian girl's brigade as they look to rack up a few more solid wins and bring home more medals from the ongoing World Youth Table Tennis Championships!

