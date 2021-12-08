Table Tennis
World Youth Table Tennis Championships: Suhana Saini eyes U-15 finals - Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
Indian youth table tennis stars Suhana Saini and Payas Jain are aiming for historic results on Wednesday in their respective semi-finals.
This event, having started in 2003 as the World Junior Championships (played only till U-18 stages), has only seen India earning only half a medal so far - in mixed doubles back in 2010. U15 World No. 3 Suhana Saini and U17 World No. 2 Payas Jain have already assured India of their best-ever finish at this event by qualifying for the semifinals and assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal.
In the semifinals, Suhana and Payas are up against tough opponents. Suhana will face Egypt's Hana Goda, who is the U15 World No. 1 currently. Later in the day, Payas Jain will face Peng Xiang of China, who has been in brilliant form and has defeated the top 2 seeds in U-19 in recent history.
Follow LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2021 10:19 AM GMT
2nd Game: Suhana wins 11-9
Suhana roars back in the second game and wins it 11-9. Goda hits the last shot of the game long and crouches in agony. It's 1-1 after the first two games.
- 8 Dec 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Suhana vs Goda: Goda wins first game 12-10
Suhana Saini's semifinal begins. It's all even-steven in the first game - before the Indian begins to draw away, building up a 3-point lead to go up 8-5. But then the Egyptian fights back and earns the first game point. And wins it 12-10.
The SAINI Suhana/MATIUNINA Veronika pair lost against GODA Hana/HARIMOTO Miwa in 0-3 sets in the semifinal of U15 girls Doubles category earlier in the tournament. Now Suhana is a game down in the singles semifinal to Goda as well.
- 8 Dec 2021 9:24 AM GMT
Schedule of semi-final matches
It's a big day for Indian table tennis! Suhana Saini and Payas Jain - remember the names. Having reached the semis, both are assured of at least bronze medals. Can they go even better?
Schedule for the day (in IST)
U1️⃣5️⃣: Suhana Saini vs Hana Goda (Egypt) - 3.30pm
U1️⃣9️⃣: Payas Jain vs Xiang Peng (China) - 5pm
If Suhana and Payas reach the finals, Suhana's final will be at 9 pm and Payas's final will be at 11 pm.