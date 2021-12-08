World Youth Table Tennis Championships: Suhana Saini eyes U-15 finals - Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Suhana Saini and Payas Jain, India's youth table tennis stars, will be looking to earn some historic wins at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

This event, having started in 2003 as the World Junior Championships (played only till U-18 stages), has only seen India earning only half a medal so far - in mixed doubles back in 2010. U15 World No. 3 Suhana Saini and U17 World No. 2 Payas Jain have already assured India of their best-ever finish at this event by qualifying for the semifinals and assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal.

In the semifinals, Suhana and Payas are up against tough opponents. Suhana will face Egypt's Hana Goda, who is the U15 World No. 1 currently. Later in the day, Payas Jain will face Peng Xiang of China, who has been in brilliant form and has defeated the top 2 seeds in U-19 in recent history.

