Table Tennis

Table Tennis World Youth Championships LIVE - Suhana assures India of third medal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarterfinals of the Table Tennis World Youth Championships.

suhana saini table tennis
Suhana Saini (Source: ITTF/Flickr)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-07T17:48:17+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the quarterfinals of Table Tennis World Youth Championships

India has so far secured two bronze medals - Under-15 Girls Team and U-15 Girls Doubles, in the ongoing World Youth Table Tennis Championships. One name common in both these medals was Suhana Saini.

The youngster will once again be in medal contention today when she takes on Romania's Bianca Mei Rosu in U-15 girls singles. A win today will ensure Saini returning back home with three medals. This will be followed by prodigiously talented Payas Jain in sweating it out in the U-19 boys singles quarterfinals.

Stay tuned!


Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
