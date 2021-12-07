Table Tennis
Table Tennis World Youth Championships LIVE - Suhana assures India of third medal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarterfinals of the Table Tennis World Youth Championships.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the quarterfinals of Table Tennis World Youth Championships
India has so far secured two bronze medals - Under-15 Girls Team and U-15 Girls Doubles, in the ongoing World Youth Table Tennis Championships. One name common in both these medals was Suhana Saini.
The youngster will once again be in medal contention today when she takes on Romania's Bianca Mei Rosu in U-15 girls singles. A win today will ensure Saini returning back home with three medals. This will be followed by prodigiously talented Payas Jain in sweating it out in the U-19 boys singles quarterfinals.
Stay tuned!
Live Updates
- 7 Dec 2021 12:15 PM GMT
SUHANA ASSURES INDIA OF A MEDALLL!
Medal number 3 for Suhana Saini and INDIA.
She beats Bianca of Romania 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes!
- 7 Dec 2021 12:13 PM GMT
MATCH POINT
Match point number 2 for Suhana. A 10-6 lead, and this should surely be it.
- 7 Dec 2021 12:13 PM GMT
Suhana roars!
She knows she has this in the bag. Take a 9-5 lead and then lets out a loud roar does, Suhana.
- 7 Dec 2021 12:11 PM GMT
7-3
Suhana Saini is tightening the screws now. 7-3 lead. Can Bianca hit back?
- 7 Dec 2021 12:10 PM GMT
Suhana leads
The Indian has managed to open up a two-point lead at 5-3, before the change of sides. Who will prevail?
- 7 Dec 2021 12:09 PM GMT
This might go down the wire
Nothing to separate the two paddlers in the decider. 3-3.
- 7 Dec 2021 12:08 PM GMT
Here comes the decider!
Suhana Saini fails to make the most of her opportunity and loses game number six 12-10. Clearly faltering under pressure. Bianca and Romania won't mind this one bit though. They have come back from the ashes.
3-3 and the decider is ONN!
- 7 Dec 2021 12:05 PM GMT
Nope!
Bianca is unwilling to surrender. She equalises at 10-10. Back to ground zero for the Indian.
- 7 Dec 2021 12:04 PM GMT
MATCH POINT
Suhana Saini leads 10-9, and that is one match point! Can she convert?
- 7 Dec 2021 12:01 PM GMT
7-7
This is still anybody's game or match!