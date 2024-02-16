Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'ship LIVE: Ayhika stuns World no. 1, India 1-1 China- Scores, Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Group Stage clash of World Table Tennis team championship between India and China.
World Table Tennis Team Championship LIVE: The Indian women's table tennis team will take on China in their first group-stage match of the World Table Tennis Team Championship 2024.
The tournament will provide Olympic berths to the teams reaching the quarter-finals.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2024 2:53 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula wins the second game.
Chinese coach Ma Lin is stunned on his bench as Sreeja Akula wins the second game 11-9 against Wang Yidi. Yidi was in control with a lead by Sreeja came back impeccably to win the game.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:44 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula wins the first game.
Indian ladies are on a roll as Sreeja Akula wins the first game 11-7 against Wang Yidi.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:33 AM GMT
Next Up: Sreeja Akula v Wang Yidi
Sreeja Akula will be against World number two Wang Yidi now.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:32 AM GMT
Manika Batra loses it.
Wang Manyu doesn't take much time and wins the fourth game 11-7 to make it 1-1 in the tie for China.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Manika needs to keep her composure.
The fourth game is at 7-6 with Manika trailing by one points. She needs to keep her calm in the last moments or else China will make it 1-1.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:22 AM GMT
Manika Batra wins the third game!
Indian bench had their hearts in the mouth as Manika Batra won a closely fought battle in the third game by 15-13. She is very much alive in the match but needs to be more composed in the fourth game.
- 16 Feb 2024 2:09 AM GMT
Manika Batra loses the second game.
Manika finds her rhythm but Wang Manyu gets better of her to win the second game 11-8. Manika goes into the must-win game of the match.
- 16 Feb 2024 1:58 AM GMT
Poor start for Manika Batra.
Manika Batra loses the first game in a blink of an eye. Wang Manyu was rapid with her forehand smashes and Manika will need to get her rhythm.
Manika lost 11-3.