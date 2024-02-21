World Table Tennis C'ships: Indian men's team goes down against Korea

Indian men's table tennis team went 0-3 against the mighty Koreans in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Team Championships on Wednesday.

Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal managed to take a game off Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon respectively before G Sathiyan was blanked by Lee Sang Su.

India lost the second time in the tournament against Korea after losing to them in the group stage.

This loss means that India failed to grab the 2024 Olympics berth on offer in the quarter-final for the team and two singles players.

But both Indian women's and men's teams are likely to make the cut through their world rankings after losing in the pre-quarterfinals. The results are likely to come around 5th March with the men's team ranked 15th and the women's team 17th.

"In all likelihood, the men and women have qualified for the Olympics but we will have to wait till March for the official announcement," said a Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) official.

Indian men's table tennis team lose their pre-quarterfinal clash against South Korea and miss out on a team quota for the #Paris2024 Olympics!



We will now be waiting for other results to go in our favour in order to grab a first-ever Olympic quota from Ranking points.… pic.twitter.com/B0K6UBQTDt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 21, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's team defeated Kazakhstan as Harmeet Desai won the decisive fifth rubber against Kazakhstan to steer the Indian men's team to the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's pre-quarters, the Indian team lost 1-3 against Chinese Taipei with Manika Batra winning the only match for India.