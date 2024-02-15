World Team Table Tennis Championships: Preview, fixtures, live streaming info

India is set to commence their journey at the World Team Table Tennis Championships tomorrow in Busan, Korea Republic, running from February 16 to 25.

Notably, quarterfinalists in both the men’s and women’s sections will secure a ticket to Paris, marking India's pathway to the Summer Olympics. Additionally, teams qualifying for the Olympics are assured two singles places.

2024 World Table Tennis Championships 🏓🏆



Where: Busan 🇰🇷

When: 16-25 Feb 🗓️

Format: Team

This is an Olympic qualifier. Top 8 teams qualify for #Paris2024

Huge week for Indian Table Tennis hopes for Paris Qualification.#TableTennis | #WTTC2024 | #RoadTOParis2024 pic.twitter.com/LWaAgBt5tf — The SportsGram India (@SportsgramIndia) February 15, 2024

The Indian men’s team, seeded 16th, is placed in group 3, while the 17th seeded women’s team is in group 1. A total of eight teams, with five teams in each group, will see the top three teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.



Groups:

Men's team: India, Korea, Poland, Chile, New Zealand

Women’s team: India, China, Hungary, Spain, Uzbekistan

Team India squad list:

Men’s team: Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah.

Women's team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale.

India Fixtures:

(All the timings are in Indian Standard Time, IST)

Men's Team Event:

- Saturday, February 17, 2024: India vs Chile at 4:30 pm

- Sunday, February 18, 2024: India vs Poland at 9:30 pm

- Monday, February 19, 2024: India vs Korea at 6:30 am

- Tuesday, February 20, 2024: India vs New Zealand at 4:30 pm

Additionally, the general schedule for the knockout rounds is as follows:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

-6:30 am: Round of 24

- 1:30 pm: Round of 16

Thursday, February 22, 2024:

- 6:30 am: Quarter-final 1

- 1:30 pm: Quarter-final 2

Friday, February 23, 2024:

- 6:30 am: Quarter-final 3

- 1:30 pm: Quarter-final 4

Saturday, February 24, 2024:

- 9:30 am: Semi-finals

Sunday, February 25, 2024:

- 4:30 pm: Final

Women's Team Event:



- Friday, February 16, 2024: China vs India at 6:30 am

- Sunday, February 18, 2024: Hungary vs India at 1:30 pm

- Monday, February 19, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan at 9:30 am

- Tuesday, February 20, 2024: India vs Spain at 1:30 pm

The schedule for the knockout rounds is as follows:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

- 6:30 am: Round of 24

- 1:30 pm: Round of 16

Thursday, February 22, 2024:

- 6:30 am: Quarter-finals

- 1:30 pm: Quarter-finals

Friday, February 23, 2024:

- 6:30 am: Semi-final 1

- 1:30 pm: Semi-final 2

Saturday, February 24, 2024:

- 9:30 am: Final

Where to watch:

The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships will be available for broadcast or streaming worldwide through WTT's partner platforms. Indian fans can tune in via WTT YouTube and Eurosport."