World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022: India handed tough draw — Preview, Full Squad, Where to watch

The World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 is set to commence on the 30th of September and is scheduled to go on till the 9th of October. While COVID-19 still looms large in China, the city of Chengdu will hope paddlers from across the world can prove to be a veritable distraction.

Having a rich pedigree in the sport, hosts China, who are also the defending champions in both men's and women's team events, are favourites to retain their titles this time. The question begs - can anyone realistically dethrone the Chinese in their backyard?

In the men's event, Germans stand out as a formidable force which can provide a tough fight to the China team. Sweden too is another European nation which can have tricks up its sleeve. This conversation will be incomplete without the mention of omnipresent contenders in Japan and South Korea.

For India, getting a medal would require divine intervention. With Birmingham CWG hero and trusted warhorse Sharath Kamal not making the trip, the men's team will have their work cut of for them as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran takes the lead. Group 2 of the Men's event consists of Germany, France, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In the women's event as well, Japan and Germany are being considered as favourites to be China's obstacles. In India's camp,a struggling-with-form Manika Batra seems to be the veteran amidst a young women's team. Group 5 of the Women's event has Germany, Egypt, India, and Czech Republic.

Both Men's and Women's will have top-seeded Germany in their respective groups and hence India's journey to the knockouts will be a tough one.

All you need to know about World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022



Dates: 30th September to 9th October 2022

Name: 2022 ITTF World Team Championships Finals Chengdu

Venue: Chengdu High Tech Sports Centre

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Indians in action

Men's team - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Sanil Shetty.

Women's team - Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh.

Schedule

Group stage matches- 30th September to 4th October.

Knockouts- From 5th October.

Women's final- 8th October.

Men's final- 9th October.

Where to Watch the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022?

For live telecast, Eurosport and Eurosport HD will broadcast the matches in India.

Where to Live Stream the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022?

For live stream options, you can opt for one of the Discovery+ apps, the Amazon Prime Video app, or the World Table Tennis website's stream.