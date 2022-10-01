World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022: Men's team wins opener, Women's go down fighting to Germany

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Chengdu. Victory and defeat both were tasted by them sprinkled with some fighting spirit shown by a few.

India 3-0 Uzbekistan (Men's team)

It was a clean sweep in the men's team's first group stage match as the Indian paddlers served a defeat to Uzbekistan in straight sets. Harmeet Desai started off the proceedings by getting the better of Elmurod Kholikov.

Then Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Abdulaziz Anorboev which was followed by Manav Thakkar's win against Shohrukh Iskandarov. All three matches had an identical score of 3-0 in favour of India.

Currently, India stands at second place in Group 2 just behind France who has played two games and won both of them.

India 2-3 Germany (Women's team)

Manika Batra, the most experienced player on the team, continued with her struggling form as she lost both of her outings. Han Ying and Nina Mittelham of Germany defeated Batra quite comfortably.

However, Diya Chitale was a bright spark in the dull defeat as she won her game against Sabine Winter 3-1. Sreeja Akula scooped up India's second win in the match after defeating Mittelham.

In Group 5, India is placed at the bottom and will need to win their remaining two matches against the Czechs and Egyptians.