Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'ships: Indian men, women in pre-quarters — Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE streaming
All you need to know about India's pre-quarterfinal clashes at the ongoing 2022 World Table Tennis Championships.
Both the Indian men's and women's teams made it to the pre-quaterfinals of the ongoing 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championships. While the Indian men finished third in their group and will face China in R16, the women on the other hand will face Chinese Taipei for a spot in the quarters.
Here is all you need to know about India's pre quarterfinal clashes at the World Table Tennis Team Championships.
Schedule
India Women v/s Chinese Taipei Women - 5th October 2022, 12:30 pm IST
India Men v/s China Men - 6th October 2022, 12:30 pm IST
India squad
India Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh
India Men: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sanil Shetty
Where to Watch?
You can LIVE stream all the action on the WTT's official website, their YouTube channel and their official app.