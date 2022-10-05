World Table Tennis Team C'ships: Indian men, women in pre-quarters — Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE streaming

Both the Indian men's and women's teams made it to the pre-quaterfinals of the ongoing 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championships. While the Indian men finished third in their group and will face China in R16, the women on the other hand will face Chinese Taipei for a spot in the quarters.

Here is all you need to know about India's pre quarterfinal clashes at the World Table Tennis Team Championships.

Schedule

India Women v/s Chinese Taipei Women - 5th October 2022, 12:30 pm IST

India Men v/s China Men - 6th October 2022, 12:30 pm IST

India squad

India Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh

India Men: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sanil Shetty

Where to Watch?

You can LIVE stream all the action on the WTT's official website, their YouTube channel and their official app.