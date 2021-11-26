Table Tennis World Championships: Manika-Sathiyan, Sharath-Archana reach pre-quarterfinals

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal Achanta-Archana Kamath have reached the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships Final.



While Batra and Sathiyan defeated the pair from Peurto Rico 3-1, Sharath and Kamath edged past the Egyptians Assar and Meshref 3-2 to make their way into the Round of 16.

The pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were well in control through their encounter against the Peurto Ricans. Though the islanders did put the Indians in a tad bit of trouble during the second game, Batra and Sathiyan responded well to take the match 11-6, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0.

Through to last 16 in Mixed Doubles with @manikabatra_TT as we defeated the Puerto rico pair 3-1

Lost out closely 1-3 in Men Doubles event to Swedish pair!!



Credits : @WTTGlobal





On the other hand, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Archana Kamath had their fair share of struggles in the match against Egypt. The Indians went 2-0 down, losing the first two games within the blink of an eye. Just when it looked as if that's the end of the road for Sharath and Archana in Huston, the duo upped their game to win the last three games and pocket the match with a scoreline of 9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.

While the Mixed Doubles section proved to be a success, the men's doubles duo of Sathiyan and Sharath fell to 3-1 defeat in the Round of 32. Moreover, the only surviving Indian paddler in singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, too exited after a hard-fought 4-3 loss to World Number 17 Quadri Aruna of Nigeria.