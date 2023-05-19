Table Tennis World Championships 2023: Preview, Indian Squad, Live Stream

The 2023 Table Tennis World Cup Championships will be held in Durban South Africa from 20-28 May. The 57th edition of the World Table tennis championships 2023 will be hosted in the African continent after 84 years.

Egypt hosted the last world championships in 1939.

Preview

Around 600 athletes will be in action in Durban across five events- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The Indian team will be led by seven-time CWG gold medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra. The Indian contingent has six women and five men paddlers.

The 5⃣7⃣th edition of World Table Tennis 🏓 Championships 2023 commences tomorrow in Durban, 🇿🇦!



Presenting the 🇮🇳 squad spearheaded by @sharathkamal1 & @manikabatra_TT!



All the best Team 🇮🇳! pic.twitter.com/SmN7o7Ff59 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 19, 2023

In the men's category, Sathiyan, Sharath, Man­ush, and Harmeet will lead India's charge in the men’s singles and doubles. Sathiyan will pair up with Sharath, while Manush and Harmeet will form the second pair.



Meanwhile in the women's category, Manika, Sreeja, Sutirtha, and Reeth will compete in the singles. Also, Manika will team up with Archana, while Sreeja will combine with Diya in the women’s doubles.

Indian Squad

Men: G. Sathiyan, A. Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Akula Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath, and Diya Chitale.

Schedule

Saturday 20 May - Sessions begin at 01:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 128

Women's singles round of 128

Men's doubles round of 64

Women's doubles round of 64

Mixed doubles round of 64

Sunday 21 May - Sessions begin at 01:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 128

Women's singles round of 128

Men's doubles round of 64

Women's doubles round of 64

Mixed doubles round of 64

Monday 22 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 64

Women's singles round of 64

Men's doubles round of 32

Women's doubles round of 32

Mixed doubles round of 32

Tuesday 23 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 64

Women's singles round of 64

Men's doubles round of 16

Women's doubles round of 16

Mixed doubles round of 16

Wednesday 24 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 32

Women's singles round of 32

Men's doubles round of 16

Women's doubles round of 16

Mixed doubles quarter-finals

Thursday 25 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

Men's singles round of 16

Women's singles round of 16

Men's doubles quarter-finals

Women's doubles quarter-finals

Mixed doubles semi-finals

Friday 26 May

04:30 PM IST- Mixed doubles final,

05:30 PM IST- Men's singles quarter-finals, women's singles quarter-finals, men's doubles semi-finals, women's doubles semi-finals

10:00 PM IST- Men's singles quarter-finals, women's singles quarter-finals

Saturday 27 May

04:30 PM IST- Women's singles semi-finals

05:30 PM IST- Men's doubles final

08:30 PM IST- Men's singles semi-finals

10:00 PM IST- Women's doubles final

Sunday 28 May

04:30 PM IST- Women's singles final

05:30 PM IST- Men's singles final

Live Stream

Matches will be live telecast by the ITTF's broadcast partners and ITTF's world youtube channel.