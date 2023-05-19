Log In
Table Tennis

Table Tennis World Championships 2023: Preview, Indian Squad, Live Stream

All you need to know about the Table Tennis World Championships 2023 in Durban, South Africa.

Sathiyan and Manika lead from the front to win at World TT Team Championships.

By

Shivam Mishra

Published: 19 May 2023 6:07 PM GMT

The 2023 Table Tennis World Cup Championships will be held in Durban South Africa from 20-28 May. The 57th edition of the World Table tennis championships 2023 will be hosted in the African continent after 84 years.

Egypt hosted the last world championships in 1939.

Preview

Around 600 athletes will be in action in Durban across five events- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The Indian team will be led by seven-time CWG gold medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra. The Indian contingent has six women and five men paddlers.

In the men's category, Sathiyan, Sharath, Man­ush, and Harmeet will lead India's charge in the men’s singles and doubles. Sathiyan will pair up with Sharath, while Manush and Harmeet will form the second pair.

Meanwhile in the women's category, Manika, Sreeja, Sutirtha, and Reeth will compete in the singles. Also, Manika will team up with Archana, while Sreeja will combine with Diya in the women’s doubles.

Indian Squad

Men: G. Sathiyan, A. Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Akula Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath, and Diya Chitale.

Schedule

Saturday 20 May - Sessions begin at 01:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 128
  • Women's singles round of 128
  • Men's doubles round of 64
  • Women's doubles round of 64
  • Mixed doubles round of 64

Sunday 21 May - Sessions begin at 01:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 128
  • Women's singles round of 128
  • Men's doubles round of 64
  • Women's doubles round of 64
  • Mixed doubles round of 64

Monday 22 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 64
  • Women's singles round of 64
  • Men's doubles round of 32
  • Women's doubles round of 32
  • Mixed doubles round of 32

Tuesday 23 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 64
  • Women's singles round of 64
  • Men's doubles round of 16
  • Women's doubles round of 16
  • Mixed doubles round of 16

Wednesday 24 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 32
  • Women's singles round of 32
  • Men's doubles round of 16
  • Women's doubles round of 16
  • Mixed doubles quarter-finals

Thursday 25 May - Sessions begin at 02:30 PM IST, 05:00 PM IST, and 10:00 PM IST

  • Men's singles round of 16
  • Women's singles round of 16
  • Men's doubles quarter-finals
  • Women's doubles quarter-finals
  • Mixed doubles semi-finals

Friday 26 May

04:30 PM IST- Mixed doubles final,

05:30 PM IST- Men's singles quarter-finals, women's singles quarter-finals, men's doubles semi-finals, women's doubles semi-finals

10:00 PM IST- Men's singles quarter-finals, women's singles quarter-finals

Saturday 27 May

04:30 PM IST- Women's singles semi-finals

05:30 PM IST- Men's doubles final

08:30 PM IST- Men's singles semi-finals

10:00 PM IST- Women's doubles final

Sunday 28 May

04:30 PM IST- Women's singles final

05:30 PM IST- Men's singles final

Live Stream

Matches will be live telecast by the ITTF's broadcast partners and ITTF's world youtube channel.

Achanta Sharath KamalManika BatraTable TennisIndian table tennis
