The Bridge's LIVE blog from the Quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis Championships

The Indian paddlers have been producing some consistent results for quite some time now, and they have continued their good work at the World Table Tennis Championships 2021 as well.

Two doubles pair from the country - Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra-Archana Kamath, have made it to the final eight and are now just one win away from a podium finish.

No Indian paddler has won a World Championship medal since 1926 and a win for either of these pairs in the next few hours could be historic.

