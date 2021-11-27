Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Championships LIVE - Manika-Sathiyan knocked out - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis Championships 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the Quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis Championships
The Indian paddlers have been producing some consistent results for quite some time now, and they have continued their good work at the World Table Tennis Championships 2021 as well.
Two doubles pair from the country - Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra-Archana Kamath, have made it to the final eight and are now just one win away from a podium finish.
No Indian paddler has won a World Championship medal since 1926 and a win for either of these pairs in the next few hours could be historic.
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2021 6:38 PM GMT
Manika Batra-Archana Kamath - The sole standing Indians
From the nine Indians paddlers who travelled to Huston for the World Championships, only two - Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, remain in contention now, that too as a pair.
The duo will take on Luxembourg's 58-year-old Ni Xialian and Sarah De Nutte in their quarterfinal clash. The match is expected to be held tentatively around 2:10 am IST.
- 27 Nov 2021 6:32 PM GMT
Heartbreak!
This is a classic case of so close yet so far for Batra and Gnanasekaran. While this ends the latter's journey in Huston after a splendid run in singles and mixed doubles, the former still has a shot at history via women's doubles section with Archana Kamath.
Return back with your head held high, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. You have been spectacular over the past few days!
- 27 Nov 2021 6:29 PM GMT
Manika-Sathiyan KNOCKED OUT!
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has been knocked out of the Table Tennis World Championships Final 2021. They go down 5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11 to Hayata and Harimoto of Japan.
- 27 Nov 2021 6:27 PM GMT
Equalised!
Third consecutive point for India and we have a deadlock at 9-9. This is turning out to be quite a contest!
- 27 Nov 2021 6:26 PM GMT
India bounces back
Sathiyan-Manika win two in a row and the deficit is down to one at 8-9. Can the Indians push this into a decider?
- 27 Nov 2021 6:24 PM GMT
This is slipping away now
The Indians were within a touching distance so far, but the Japanese have opened up a 3-point lead at 9-6 now. The podium is fast slipping away from Manika and Sathiyan.
- 27 Nov 2021 6:21 PM GMT
This is tight!
None of the pairs willing to give up, but the Japanese open up a 2-point lead at 5-3
- 27 Nov 2021 6:20 PM GMT
Japan takes the lead
Hayata and Harimoto take charge of the proceedings now. They race to a 4-3 lead.
- 27 Nov 2021 6:19 PM GMT
Early lead in game 4
An early 2-0 lead for the Indians in game number 4. Is the comeback real?
- 27 Nov 2021 6:16 PM GMT
Sathiyan-Manika take game 3
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra force the Japanese into a fourth game. The Indians win game number 3 11-7. Can they now win the next game and force a decider?