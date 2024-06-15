BRICS Games 2024: Indian women's table tennis team clinch bronze medal

Indian women's table tennis team of Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta, and Yashini Sivasankar bagged India's first medal at the 2024 BRICS Games. They clinched the bronze medal after losing to China in the semis at Kazan, Russia on Friday.

India started the tie on a positive note as Yashini took a close win (11-7, 4-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-2) in the first match of the tie against Wang Xiaonan. But then, China made a good comeback and won three matches on the trot to clinch the tie, 3-1.

Earlier, the Indian team confirmed their place in the semis with two consecutive 3-0 victories over Bahrain and Belarus in the first and second rounds respectively.

India wins its 1️⃣ st medal at the #BRICS Games.💥



In the men's team competition, the Indian team of Anirban Ghosh, Jeet Chandra, and Snehit Suravajjula finished in the fifth position after a 3-1 win over Bahrain in the 5th-6th place playoff match.

Earlier, they lost a very close (2-3) match to Iran in the quarterfinals to miss out on the medal at these championships. They will now move on to the individual matches starting from 15th May.

The action in sports like Wushu, Rowing, Tennis, and Table Tennis has started for the Indians while the major events of Athletics and Boxing will start from Saturday onwards.