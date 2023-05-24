WATCH: Harmeet/Manush show sportsmanship, concede point after umpire hands them unfair advantage

In a moment displaying true sportsmanship, Indian men's doubles pair Harmeet Desai and Manush Shah intentionally played the ball into the net against their opponents to concede a point during their Round of 32 match in the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships 2023 on Tuesday in Durban.

The Indian duo was playing against Japan's Shunsuke Togami/Yukiya Uda. The Japanese were leading the match 1-0 when in the second game, Manush seemed to serve incorrectly. This prompted a passionate appeal from the Japanese paddlers but the referee gave the point to the Indians.

A lengthy conversation between Harmeet and Manush followed. After a while, Manush was seen intentionally serving into the net, thereby giving a point back to Togami and Uda after they were bereft of a legitimate point.

Watch this moment here:

Great sportsmanship from Harmeet/Manush at the #TableTennis Worlds ❤️🙌



Manush scuffed his serve but the umpire gave India the point despite complaints from the Japanese duo. After a brief discussion amongst themselves, Manush deliberately serves into the net and the game goes… pic.twitter.com/n6zlnCSmv8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2023

Harmeet/Manush ultimately lost to their opponents 0-3 (4-11, 3-11, 8-11) and bowed out of the men's doubles category at the World Table Tennis Championships 2023.