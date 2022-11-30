Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
WATCH: Achanta Sharath Kamal conferred with Khel Ratna
Achanta Sharath Kamal was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna on Wednesday. Watch the video here.
The 2022 National Sports Awards were handed out by the Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. India's highest sporting honour - the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, was conferred upon the table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal during the same.
The 40-year-old Sharath has been playing top-level table tennis representing India for close to two decades now. He was at the top of the game during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bagging a total of four medals, including 3 gold.
Sharath is no stranger to national awards. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award way back in 2004 and has even been a recipient of India's fourth highest civilian honour - Padma Shri, in 2019.
