Table Tennis

WATCH: Achanta Sharath Kamal conferred with Khel Ratna

Achanta Sharath Kamal was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna on Wednesday. Watch the video here.

Achanta Sharath Kamal (Source: TOI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-30T16:48:35+05:30

The 2022 National Sports Awards were handed out by the Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. India's highest sporting honour - the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, was conferred upon the table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal during the same.


The 40-year-old Sharath has been playing top-level table tennis representing India for close to two decades now. He was at the top of the game during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bagging a total of four medals, including 3 gold.

Sharath is no stranger to national awards. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award way back in 2004 and has even been a recipient of India's fourth highest civilian honour - Padma Shri, in 2019.

