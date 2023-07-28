Table Tennis
Ultimate Table Tennis Semi: Sathiyan wins grudge match, Delhi 6-6 Gujarat — Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave Dabang Delhi an early lead by beating Harmeet Desai. This tie will be decided by a showdown between Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison.
Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: Harmeet Desai's rise to becoming the top ranked male table tennis player from India has been the biggest story of the 2023 season of the UTT, but on Friday there was heartbreak in store for him and Goa Challengers.
It was Sathiyan Gnanasekaran who beat Harmeet to give Dabang Delhi an early lead. Suthasini Sawettabut beat Ayhika Mukherjee to level scores at 3-3 after two matches. Harmeet and Suthasini dominated the mixed doubles match but lost two close games as Dabang Delhi moved into a 5-4 lead.
Match Remaining: Reeth Tennison vs Sreeja Akula
- 28 July 2023 3:37 PM GMT
Delhi close in on win, Goa keep fighting
After Sathiyan's win, it is Jon Persson who is taking Delhi home. And we have another golden point, and this time it is Goa who manage to get lucky. Alvaro Robles keeps them in the game. Delhi now lead 6-5 in the tie. We will be going into a final deciding match between Reeth and Sreeja after all.
- 28 July 2023 3:17 PM GMT
Heartbreak for Harmeet and Goa
Harmeet and Suthasini looked like they were sailing to a win. Was it a case of nerves? In two games, Sathiyan and Barbora win the golden point and it is Delhi who come back from behind to now hold a 5-4 lead in the tie.
- 28 July 2023 2:48 PM GMT
Delhi 3-3 Goa after 2 matches
Suthasini demolishes Ayhika in the third game 11-3.
Delhi 3-3 Goa after the first 2 matches. Time for the mixed doubles match now. Harmeet and Sathiyan's second face-off for the day. Suthasini and Barbora their two partners.
- 28 July 2023 2:42 PM GMT
Ayhika fights back to make it 1-1 vs Suthasini
Ayhika seemed to lose her momentum as she lost the first game to Suthasini after conceding 6 consecutive points. But she comes back with a vengeance in the 2nd to make it all square in this women's singles match.
All level between Ayhika and Suthasini, Delhi lead 3-2
- 28 July 2023 2:25 PM GMT
Harmeet gets a consolation win, Delhi lead 2-1
The third game goes to Harmeet 11-8. Sathiyan wins the men's singles match. But Harmeet does just enough to keep Goa in the game.
No it will be Ayhika for Delhi looking to hold on to the lead as Suthasini looks to turn things around for Goa.
- 28 July 2023 2:17 PM GMT
Sathiyan beats Harmeet in 2nd game too
Harmeet makes a great start ton the second game, but Sathiyan is in red hot form today. Comes back from 2-5 down to take a lead. Takes 2 points after 9-9 to take the 2nd game too. Huge boost for Delhi.
- 28 July 2023 2:09 PM GMT
Harmeet vs Sathiyan: Sathiyan wins 1st game
And it's Sathiyan who takes the lead in the grudge game. Wins the first game 11-3. Can Harmeet strike back?
- 28 July 2023 1:30 PM GMT
Goa vs Delhi: Team lineups
Gujarat count on Harmeet and Suthasini
Sathiyan and Sreeja the two big stars for Delhi
- 28 July 2023 1:28 PM GMT
Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi: Matches
The lineup for today's semfinal is out:
Harmeet Desai vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Suthasini Sawettabut vs Ayhika Mukherjee
Harmeet/Suthasini vs Sathiyan/Barbora
Alvaro Robles vs Jon Persson
Reeth Tennison vs Sreeja Akula