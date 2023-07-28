Asian Games
Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis Semi: Sathiyan wins grudge match, Delhi 6-6 Gujarat — Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave Dabang Delhi an early lead by beating Harmeet Desai. This tie will be decided by a showdown between Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison.

Ultimate Table Tennis Semi: Sathiyan wins grudge match, Delhi 6-6 Gujarat — Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Barbora Balazova celebrate beating Harmeet Desai and Suthasini to take Dabang Delhi to the brink of victory

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 July 2023 3:41 PM GMT

Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: Harmeet Desai's rise to becoming the top ranked male table tennis player from India has been the biggest story of the 2023 season of the UTT, but on Friday there was heartbreak in store for him and Goa Challengers.

It was Sathiyan Gnanasekaran who beat Harmeet to give Dabang Delhi an early lead. Suthasini Sawettabut beat Ayhika Mukherjee to level scores at 3-3 after two matches. Harmeet and Suthasini dominated the mixed doubles match but lost two close games as Dabang Delhi moved into a 5-4 lead.

Match Remaining: Reeth Tennison vs Sreeja Akula

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-07-28 13:25:44
Ultimate Table TennisTable TennisIndian table tennisSathiyan Gnanasekaran
