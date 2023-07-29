Asian Games
Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions qualify for final — Highlights

UTT Semifinals: Chennai Lions hammered Puneri Paltan 8-3 to set up a date with Goa Challengers in the UTT final.

X

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Yangzi Liu in action for Chennai Lions (UTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 July 2023 3:35 PM GMT

Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan 8-3 in the second semifinal on Saturday to earn a place in Sunday's final against Goa Challengers.

Benedikt Duda gave Chennai an early 3-0 lead before Yangzi Liu made it 5-1 in their favour. Sharath Kamal and Manush Shah's duel then took centrestage as Pune looked to stay in the tie but Sharath Kamal finished the matter with four games still left in the tie. Chennai will face the Harmeet Desai-led Goa Challengers in the final on Sunday.

As it happened:

2023-07-29 14:03:30
Table TennisUltimate Table TennisAchanta Sharath Kamal
