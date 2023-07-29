Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions qualify for final — Highlights

Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan 8-3 in the second semifinal on Saturday to earn a place in Sunday's final against Goa Challengers.

Benedikt Duda gave Chennai an early 3-0 lead before Yangzi Liu made it 5-1 in their favour. Sharath Kamal and Manush Shah's duel then took centrestage as Pune looked to stay in the tie but Sharath Kamal finished the matter with four games still left in the tie. Chennai will face the Harmeet Desai-led Goa Challengers in the final on Sunday.

As it happened: