Table Tennis
IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis: Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions- Highlights
Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions 8-7 in the eighth match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.
It was a cracking game in which Bengaluru Smashers went to win 8-7 against Chennai Lions.
Tie Score:
Chennai Lions 7-8 Bengaluru Smashers
- Sharath Kamal 1-2 Kirill Gerassimenko (10-11, 11-7, 10-11)
- Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Manika Batra (6-11, 11-10, 8-11)
- Sharath/Yangzi 1-2 Kirill/Manika (11-6, 9-11, 7-11)
- Benedikt Duda 2-1 Jeet Chandra (9-11, 11-9, 11-7)
- Yangzi Liu 2-1 Natalia Bajor (5-11, 11-9, 11-6)
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 20 July 2023 4:05 PM GMT
Bengaluru Smashers win it!
Natalia doesn't wait as she smashes Yangzi Liu and hands the win to Bengaluru without much fuss.
Bengaluru Smashers 8-5 Chennai Lions
- 20 July 2023 3:56 PM GMT
Benedikt Duda roars as he wins the final game 11-7.
This win means Chennai Lions are back in the game as Yangzi Liu will take on Natalia.
- 20 July 2023 3:40 PM GMT
Brilliant from the youngster as he defeats Benedikt Duda in the first game.
Benedikt Duda has no idea what hit him as Jeet Chandra wins the first game 11-9 to take Bengaluru closer to the win.
Bengaluru Smashers 7-3 Chennai Lions
- 20 July 2023 3:31 PM GMT
Up next: Jeet Chandra v/s Benedikt Duda
Indian youngster Jeet Chandra takes on Benedikt Duda as Bengaluru Smashers need two points to win this game.
Bengaluru Smashers 6-3 Chennai Lions
- 20 July 2023 3:19 PM GMT
Kirill and Manika win the second game.
Bengaluru strengthen their lead further as Kirill and Manika win the second game 11-8.
Bengaluru Smashers 5-3 Chennai Lions
- 20 July 2023 3:12 PM GMT
Yangzi and Sharath win the first game to bring back Chennai Lions in the game.
After Manika Batra won the singles tie 2-1, Yangzi Liu and Sharath Kamal has won the first game of mixed doubles to bring Chennai Lions back in game.
Bengaluru Smashers 4-3 Chennai Lions
- 20 July 2023 2:51 PM GMT
Sutirtha Mukherjee makes a comeback!
After Manika Batra won the first game, Sutirtha Mukherjee makes a comeback in the second game and wins it on golden point.
Bengaluru Smashers 3-2 Chennai Lions