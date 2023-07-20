Asian Games
Table Tennis

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis: Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions- Highlights

Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions 8-7 in the eighth match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis: Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions- Highlights
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 July 2023 4:30 PM GMT

It was a cracking game in which Bengaluru Smashers went to win 8-7 against Chennai Lions.

Tie Score:

Chennai Lions 7-8 Bengaluru Smashers

  • Sharath Kamal 1-2 Kirill Gerassimenko (10-11, 11-7, 10-11)
  • Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Manika Batra (6-11, 11-10, 8-11)
  • Sharath/Yangzi 1-2 Kirill/Manika (11-6, 9-11, 7-11)
  • Benedikt Duda 2-1 Jeet Chandra (9-11, 11-9, 11-7)
  • Yangzi Liu 2-1 Natalia Bajor (5-11, 11-9, 11-6)

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-07-20 13:56:52
Table TennisIndian table tennisUltimate Table Tennis
