IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis: Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions- Highlights

It was a cracking game in which Bengaluru Smashers went to win 8-7 against Chennai Lions.

Tie Score:

Chennai Lions 7-8 Bengaluru Smashers

Sharath Kamal 1-2 Kirill Gerassimenko (10-11, 11-7, 10-11)



Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Manika Batra (6-11, 11-10, 8-11)

Sharath/Yangzi 1-2 Kirill/Manika (11-6, 9-11, 7-11)

Benedikt Duda 2-1 Jeet Chandra (9-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Yangzi Liu 2-1 Natalia Bajor (5-11, 11-9, 11-6)

As it happened: