UTT National Ranking C'ships: Punit Biswas and Subhankrita Datta win U-15 titles

West Bengal's Punit Biswas and Subhankrita Datta of the National Centre for Excellence (NCOE), Kolkata claimed the under-15 boys and girls titles at the UTT National Ranking Championships on Wednesday.

Punit beat Umesh Kumar of Tamil Nadu 4-2, while Subhankrita blanked out Sayanika Maji from Delhi 4-0. Punit began badly and trailed 1-2, but Umesh could not sustain the momentum he gained in the first and third games and lost the fourth.

The match swung in favour of Punit, who capitalised on the negative points his opponent from Chennai offered aplenty. In the fifth and sixth games, Umesh did well, but Punit took away the match and the title with a cash prize of Rs 19,400.

Subhankrita, on the other hand, proved too good in the final as her rival couldn't match her pace. The girl from NCOE upped the ante after winning the first game, and her rival couldn't match the pace as Subhankrita seized her opportunities to stop Sayanika early in the second and third games.

Sayanika came too close for Subhankrita's comfort in the fourth game but couldn't stop the Kolkata girl from winning the crown.

Results

Youth Boys U-15 Final: Punit Biswas (Ben) bt Umesh Kumar (TNTTA) 7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8

Youth Girls U-15 Final: Subhankrita Datta (NCOE) bt Sayanika Maji (Del) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9.