UTT 2023 Final, Chennai Lions 5-3 Goa Challengers - Live Score, Updates, Blog
Ultimate Table Tennis Final: Harmeet Desai beat Benedikt Duda to give Goa an early 2-1 lead. Yangzi Liu brought scores level at 3-3.
UTT Final Live: Achanta Sharath Kamal's Chennai Lions are going up against Harmeet Desai's Goa Challengers in the final of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis in Pune on Sunday.
Results: Men's Singles: Harmeet Desai 2-1 Benedikt Duda | Women's Singles: Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 Yangzi Liu
Matches Remaining: Mixed Doubles: Harmeet/Suthasini vs Sharath/Yangzi | Men's Singles: Alvaro Robles vs Sharath Kamal | Women's Singles: Reeth Tennison vs Sutirtha Mukherjee
- 30 July 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Sharath and Harmeet's showdown begins with 1-0 lead to Sharath
They will not meet in singles today, but India's top two male paddlers are going up in the mixed doubles match now. Chennai take the first game despite a late fightback from Harmeet and Suthasini.
- 30 July 2023 2:53 PM GMT
Yangzi Liu beats Suthasini 2-1, Chennai get back level at 3-3
Yangzi wins the third game too to bring Chennai and Goa level. All level after the first two matches of the tie. Now on to the most entertaining tie of the night: Sharath and Yangzi teaming up against Harmeet and Suthasini.
- 30 July 2023 2:45 PM GMT
Yangzi gets a point for Chennai
Yangzi fights back for Chennai, making the crowd go rapturous. Chennai enjoying the lion's share of crowd support, but it's Goa still leading the tie.
Can Yangzi draw the two teams level?
- 30 July 2023 2:34 PM GMT
Suthasini vs Yangzi
The first women's singles tie of the day is between the two overseas players. Both Suthasini and Yangzi have been in top form in this year's UTT. And it looks like it will be tight here today too.
The scores are level till 7-7, before Suthasini pulls away. And Goa pulls away with this too. It is suddenly looking like defending champions Chennai could have a tough battle on their hands tonight.
- 30 July 2023 2:25 PM GMT
Harmeet gives Goa 2-1 lead
It was Duda who dominated the first game, but India's number 1 Harmeet came up with a sizzling show to get Goa into a 2-1 lead after the first match.
World number 32 Duda is beaten in three games. The last game went down to the wire, but Harmeet prevailed 11-8.
- 30 July 2023 2:15 PM GMT
Harmeet Desai gets scores level at 1-1
A brilliant second game by Harmeet and Goa as the world number 32 Duda goes down 4-11.
- 30 July 2023 2:08 PM GMT
Chennai take 1-0 lead
Duda ran away with a lead, Harmeet tried to come back but it's 11-6 to Duda to end the first game of the night. A maximum of 14 more games to be played tonight to decide the UTT 2023 champions.
- 30 July 2023 2:03 PM GMT
Match 1: Benedikt Duda vs Harmeet Desai
Favourites Chennai Lions take the lead straightaway with 3 points as Harmeet finds no reply.
- 30 July 2023 1:56 PM GMT
Match Lineup
Tie Fixtures:
Men's Singles: Harmeet Desai vs Benedikt Duda
Women's Singles: Suthasini Sawettabut vs Yangzi Liu
Mixed Doubles: Harmeet/Suthasini vs Sharath/Yangzi
Men's Singles: Alvaro Robles vs Sharath Kamal
Women's Singles: Reeth Tennison vs Sutirtha Mukherjee