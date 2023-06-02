Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis Draft LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the draft of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

Manika Batra Table Tennis
X

Manika Batra (Ultimate Table Tennis)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Jun 2023 4:31 AM GMT

A total of 36 players will be up for grabs as six franchises try to build the best team possible for the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis on Friday in Mumbai.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Live Updates

2023-06-02 04:16:45
  • 2 Jun 2023 4:31 AM GMT

    Indians in the draft

    Men: Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Snehit, Anirban Ghosh, Sudhanshu Grover, Jeet Chandra, Ronit Bhanja, Anthony Amalraj, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee

    Women: Sreeja Akula, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Reeth Rishya, Ayhika Mukherjee, Moumita Dutta, Anusha Kutumbale, Archana Kamath, Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Takeme Sarkar, Prapti Sen, Krittwika Sinha Roy, 

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:28 AM GMT

    List of foreigners in fray

    The following foreigners will be in fray to be picked up by the franchises:

    Men: Qaudri Aruna (Nigeria), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Benedikt Duda (Germany), Jon Persson (Sweden), Alvaro Robles (Spain), Omar Assar (Egypt)

    Women: Lily Zhang (USA), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Natalia Bojor (Poland), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia), Hana Matelova (Czech Republic), Yangzi Liu (Australia)

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:24 AM GMT

    DRAFT RULES

    The rules of the draft are pretty simple. Each team can build a team of six players. These six players should include two overseas stars - one male and one female, and four Indians - two men and two women. 

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:23 AM GMT

    FYI

    With 4 teams having retained a player each, only Goa Challengers and Puneri Paltan will be eligible to rope in players in the first round.

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:22 AM GMT

    RETAINED PLAYERS

    Achanta Sharath Kamal - Chennai Lions

    Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Dabang Delhi TTC

    Manika Batra - Bengaluru Smashers

    Manav Thakkar - U Mumba TT

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:21 AM GMT

    36 players up for grabs

    With 4 players retained by four franchises, a total of 36 players will be up for grabs in the UTT draft today.

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:20 AM GMT

    Teams in action

    Bengaluru Smashers

    Chennai Lions

    Dabang Delhi TTC

    Goa Challengers

    Puneri Paltan

    U Mumba TT

  • 2 Jun 2023 4:19 AM GMT

    Gooood Morninggg!

    Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis draft. 

    Stay tuned!

Table TennisIndian table tennisUltimate Table TennisSathiyan GnanasekaranManika BatraAchanta Sharath Kamal
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X