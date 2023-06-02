Table Tennis
Ultimate Table Tennis Draft LIVE: Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
A total of 36 players will be up for grabs as six franchises try to build the best team possible for the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis on Friday in Mumbai.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:31 AM GMT
Indians in the draft
Men: Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Snehit, Anirban Ghosh, Sudhanshu Grover, Jeet Chandra, Ronit Bhanja, Anthony Amalraj, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee
Women: Sreeja Akula, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Reeth Rishya, Ayhika Mukherjee, Moumita Dutta, Anusha Kutumbale, Archana Kamath, Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Takeme Sarkar, Prapti Sen, Krittwika Sinha Roy,
- 2 Jun 2023 4:28 AM GMT
List of foreigners in fray
The following foreigners will be in fray to be picked up by the franchises:
Men: Qaudri Aruna (Nigeria), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Benedikt Duda (Germany), Jon Persson (Sweden), Alvaro Robles (Spain), Omar Assar (Egypt)
Women: Lily Zhang (USA), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Natalia Bojor (Poland), Barbora Balazova (Slovakia), Hana Matelova (Czech Republic), Yangzi Liu (Australia)
- 2 Jun 2023 4:24 AM GMT
DRAFT RULES
The rules of the draft are pretty simple. Each team can build a team of six players. These six players should include two overseas stars - one male and one female, and four Indians - two men and two women.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:23 AM GMT
FYI
With 4 teams having retained a player each, only Goa Challengers and Puneri Paltan will be eligible to rope in players in the first round.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:22 AM GMT
RETAINED PLAYERS
Achanta Sharath Kamal - Chennai Lions
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Dabang Delhi TTC
Manika Batra - Bengaluru Smashers
Manav Thakkar - U Mumba TT
- 2 Jun 2023 4:21 AM GMT
36 players up for grabs
With 4 players retained by four franchises, a total of 36 players will be up for grabs in the UTT draft today.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:20 AM GMT
Teams in action
Bengaluru Smashers
Chennai Lions
Dabang Delhi TTC
Goa Challengers
Puneri Paltan
U Mumba TT
- 2 Jun 2023 4:19 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis draft.
